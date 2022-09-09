iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 705,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 27,120,363 shares.The stock last traded at $31.13 and had previously closed at $30.50.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $805,680,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at $173,926,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 423.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,469,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,862 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,560,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 262.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,807,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,864 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

