iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,964,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 266,793 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $218,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

