iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Reduced by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,849. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.11. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

