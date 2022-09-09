iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.

Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.1% of Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.89. The company had a trading volume of 499,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,971,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.