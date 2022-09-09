Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 9,553 shares.The stock last traded at $3.35 and had previously closed at $3.40.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.
