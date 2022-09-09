IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Cut to Sell at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

ISEE opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 124,791 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Stories

