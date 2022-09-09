J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.50

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 13 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.92.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

