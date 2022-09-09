J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J Sainsbury from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of JSAIY opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

