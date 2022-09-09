James D. Thomas Sells 1,602 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $62,782.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NUS stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 69.37%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.
