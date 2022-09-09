Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Trading Down 6.9%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). 198,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 710,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).

Jangada Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £8.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 68.46 and a quick ratio of 68.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.56.

Jangada Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.