Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Shares Sold by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA trimmed its position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,251 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 1.65% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 30.6% in the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 264,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,832,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 5.3% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 985,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 49,539 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 4.6% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 78,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JUGG opened at $9.79 on Friday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Company Profile

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.