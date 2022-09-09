Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on NEXT plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for NEXT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for NEXT’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. NEXT has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

NEXT Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%.

(Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.