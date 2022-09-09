Jeffrey N. Simmons Purchases 30,000 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,691,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,538. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $35.00.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.