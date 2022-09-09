John F. Cooney Sells 30,000 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) CAO John F. Cooney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Destination XL Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of DXLG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,028. The firm has a market cap of $380.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Destination XL Group in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

