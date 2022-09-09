John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLYB stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. John Wiley & Sons has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $545.65 million for the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.