Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.25. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 21,069 shares trading hands.
Jones Soda Stock Up 3.7 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36.
Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 48.35%.
About Jones Soda
Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.
