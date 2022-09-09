Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.36

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.36 and traded as high as C$5.59. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$5.37, with a volume of 364,687 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Journey Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.55 million and a P/E ratio of 2.12.

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Journey Energy news, Director Alexander G. Verge bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,468,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,343,880.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

