Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 11th. This is an increase from Joyce’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
Joyce Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Joyce Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Joyce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joyce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.