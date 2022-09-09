JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $200.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.31.

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $154.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.42. Apple has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

