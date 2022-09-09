JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 165 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 225 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 157.27 ($1.90).
Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 108.14 ($1.31) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,798.33. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
