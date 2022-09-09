JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 200

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on Barclays in a research report on Monday, May 30th. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 246 ($2.97).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 166.26 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.40. The company has a market capitalization of £26.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.32. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($224,591.98).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

