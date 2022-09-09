JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

JPM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.80. 265,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,488,826. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $348.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.