junca Cash Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.76 Million (JCC)

junca Cash (JCC) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One junca Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, junca Cash has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. junca Cash has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $63,887.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get junca Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.21 or 0.99850016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00038677 BTC.

junca Cash Profile

junca Cash is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2020. junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for junca Cash is junca-cash.world/#.

junca Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The junca platform provides fintech and crypto services to enable domestic and overseas remittances, exchanges and payments at ATMs, cards, wallet services, etc., and realizes lower fees. Junca Cash is the key currency of junca platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as junca Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade junca Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase junca Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for junca Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for junca Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.