Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

KW opened at $18.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennedy-Wilson

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.50%.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,031,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,708,247.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KW. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after buying an additional 1,002,004 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 857,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,454,000 after acquiring an additional 844,102 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at $15,855,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 458,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

