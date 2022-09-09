Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.68

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.68 and traded as high as $19.15. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 1,656 shares changing hands.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.28.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.72 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 3.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

About Kewaunee Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEQU. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

