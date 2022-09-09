KeyFi 1-Day Volume Reaches $23.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $206,246.77 and approximately $23.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00310879 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002347 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00799415 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015381 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020443 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About KeyFi
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
