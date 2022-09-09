Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.83

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.83 and traded as high as $6.70. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 9,673 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.12 million, a P/E ratio of -28.48 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.
In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,027,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,645,871.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc acquired 9,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $51,307.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,477,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,223.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,027,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,645,871.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 145,076 shares of company stock worth $793,408 over the last three months. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.
