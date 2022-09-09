Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.83

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.83 and traded as high as $6.70. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 9,673 shares changing hands.

Kingsway Financial Services Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.12 million, a P/E ratio of -28.48 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

Insider Activity at Kingsway Financial Services

In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,027,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,645,871.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc acquired 9,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $51,307.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,477,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,223.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,027,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,645,871.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 145,076 shares of company stock worth $793,408 over the last three months. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

