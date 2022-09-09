Kinneret Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,510 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. abrdn plc lifted its position in Autodesk by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 748,492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,469,000 after acquiring an additional 121,108 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Autodesk by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,343 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the software company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 628.2% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.8 %

ADSK opened at $209.82 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.