Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $4,235,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 106.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 625.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $159.40 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average is $161.61.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.15.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

