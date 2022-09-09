Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

