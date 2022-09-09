Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $3.64 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after buying an additional 455,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after buying an additional 70,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $101.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.46. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.