Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.85. The company has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

