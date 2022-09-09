Kinneret Advisory LLC Purchases 295 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,621,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

HD opened at $299.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.50 and its 200 day moving average is $302.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

