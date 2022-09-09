Kinneret Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuit Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $439.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.48. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.