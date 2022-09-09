Kinneret Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 0.9% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 110,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 39,593 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114,569 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

