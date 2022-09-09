Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.16

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 213640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kion Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kion Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Kion Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

