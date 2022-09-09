KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Lowered to $358.00 at Morgan Stanley

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $381.00 to $358.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KLAC. Bank of America cut their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $424.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $351.09 on Tuesday. KLA has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

