KnoxFS (New) (KFX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,376.00

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One KnoxFS (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KnoxFS (New) has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. KnoxFS (New) has a total market cap of $105,774.22 and approximately $1,376.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.01 or 0.00464216 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00795136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000301 BTC.

KnoxFS (New) Coin Profile

KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 561,998 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox.

Buying and Selling KnoxFS (New)

