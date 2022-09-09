Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.36 billion-$17.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.50 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.27.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,366,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,517. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 60.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

