Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,084 shares during the period. Koppers makes up approximately 1.7% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $16,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 80.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Koppers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koppers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Koppers Stock Performance

Shares of KOP stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $473.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.78. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

Koppers Profile

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.