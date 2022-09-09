Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Korn Ferry updated its Q2 guidance to $1.34-1.50 EPS.

Korn Ferry Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,437. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $51.08 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Korn Ferry by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,821,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 790,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

