KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Trading 1.4% Higher

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95. 9,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 42,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEMQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,004,000 after acquiring an additional 700,324 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 39,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 162,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000.

