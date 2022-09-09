Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.05 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.05 EPS.

NYSE:KR traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.73. 288,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,120. Kroger has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Kroger by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 15,338.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

