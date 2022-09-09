Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.22.

KR stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. Kroger has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $713,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 16.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 43.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

