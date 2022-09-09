Kulupu Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (KLP)

Kulupu (KLP) traded 44.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Kulupu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Kulupu has a market cap of $161,198.00 and approximately $32,392.00 worth of Kulupu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kulupu has traded down 42% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kulupu Coin Profile

Kulupu (KLP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Kulupu’s total supply is 28,857,458 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,778 coins. The official website for Kulupu is kulupu.network. The Reddit community for Kulupu is https://reddit.com/r/kulupu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kulupu’s official Twitter account is @kulupunetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kulupu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kulupu is a proof of work blockchain with on-chain governance and online upgrade.Kulupu is a self-updating self-governed blockchain system, using proof-of-work as its consensus engine. Kulupu is built with the Substrate framework. It is a blockchain that combines proof-of-work consensus engine with forkless upgrades.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kulupu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kulupu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kulupu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

