Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Bought by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Kura Sushi USA makes up approximately 1.3% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

KRUS stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $74.05. The company had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,967. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $96.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.