Lafitte Capital Management LP Grows Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the quarter. ChampionX comprises 5.5% of Lafitte Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lafitte Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of ChampionX worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 113.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 87.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 40,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 2.62. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

