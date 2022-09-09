Lake Street Capital Cuts American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target to $14.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $113.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.20. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 6.66.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 26.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 7.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth $1,470,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 41.2% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 37.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

