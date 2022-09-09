Lamden Reaches Market Cap of $2.93 Million (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $28,839.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

