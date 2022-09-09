Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Craig Hallum

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Lands’ End stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.10 million, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.40.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 27.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 90,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

